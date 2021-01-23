wave edu coin (WEC) Reaches One Day Volume of $131.00

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded down 49.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, wave edu coin has traded 66% lower against the US dollar. One wave edu coin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. wave edu coin has a market cap of $91,936.10 and $131.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00056869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00126921 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00076561 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.39 or 0.00283274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00070772 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040287 BTC.

wave edu coin Profile



wave edu coin's official website is https://reddit.com/ www.waveeducoins.com . wave edu coin's official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. The Reddit community for wave edu coin is