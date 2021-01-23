Analysts Expect Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Analysts predict that Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) will report ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Talend’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.31). Talend reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 328.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Talend will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.82). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Shares of TLND stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.08. 272,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,169. Talend has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $46.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.31.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $159,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,477,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLND. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 85.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talend in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Talend in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Talend during the third quarter worth about $238,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

