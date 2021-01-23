GeoCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $729,322.40 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $729,322.40 and $1,172.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.41 or 0.00431717 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,229.59 or 0.99808646 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00029218 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00026370 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

