Cream (CRM) Market Capitalization Reaches $27,674.83

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded 55.9% lower against the dollar. One Cream coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Cream has a total market capitalization of $27,674.83 and approximately $69.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

