$122.10 Million in Sales Expected for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will report sales of $122.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.80 million and the lowest is $120.40 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted sales of $136.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year sales of $501.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $499.50 million to $503.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $490.30 million, with estimates ranging from $477.70 million to $502.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $122.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.05 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTB. Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 483.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

NTB stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.57. The stock had a trading volume of 122,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

