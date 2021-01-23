TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.47 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will report sales of $41.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.70 million. TPG RE Finance Trust reported sales of $42.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $177.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.65 million to $179.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $163.44 million, with estimates ranging from $162.47 million to $164.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

Separately, Raymond James raised TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of TRTX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,052. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 304.82, a current ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $859.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,385,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,314,000 after purchasing an additional 227,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 62,870 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 28,571 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

