Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.47 Million

Brokerages predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will report $61.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.44 million and the lowest is $60.13 million. Limelight Networks posted sales of $60.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year sales of $236.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $234.93 million to $238.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $256.52 million, with estimates ranging from $250.40 million to $262.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.94 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLNW. Northland Securities cut Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Limelight Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,847,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,339,204. The company has a market cap of $559.53 million, a P/E ratio of -75.83 and a beta of 0.72. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 25,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $100,001.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,765 shares of company stock valued at $479,022. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LLNW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 637,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 101,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,240,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,934,000 after purchasing an additional 87,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 495.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 308,718 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

