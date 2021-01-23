Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Post $3.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will post earnings of $3.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.09 and the highest is $3.61. Amgen reported earnings of $3.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year earnings of $16.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.89 to $16.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $17.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.97 to $18.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.27.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Amgen by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Amgen by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 59,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 24,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $253.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,866,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,401. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.31. Amgen has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

