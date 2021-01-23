Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Valvoline posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The business had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.55 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $102,513.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,133.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 5,578 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $126,285.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,590 shares of company stock worth $377,086. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,425 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Valvoline by 0.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,189,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,839,000 after acquiring an additional 46,331 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 9.1% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,198,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,011,000 after purchasing an additional 630,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,833,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,946,000 after purchasing an additional 828,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

VVV stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $24.93. 1,874,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,967. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $25.23.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

