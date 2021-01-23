Elastos Price Hits $2.39 on Top Exchanges (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Elastos has a total market cap of $41.16 million and $5.95 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.39 or 0.00007364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elastos alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007777 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000179 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 108.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000213 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Elastos

ELA is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info . The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ELAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.