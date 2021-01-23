EvenCoin (EVN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $74,726.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $93,243.94 and approximately $74,726.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00060987 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004703 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003443 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.