The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $148.20 Million

Brokerages predict that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will post sales of $148.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.70 million and the lowest is $145.70 million. The RMR Group reported sales of $159.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year sales of $596.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $590.04 million to $603.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $608.95 million, with estimates ranging from $598.89 million to $619.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.12 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RMR. BTIG Research started coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in The RMR Group by 39.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 637,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after acquiring an additional 181,338 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 111.1% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 495,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after buying an additional 52,495 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 254.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 52,172 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 343.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 46,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.26. The stock had a trading volume of 78,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,364. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average of $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.43. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $47.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.88%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

