Zero Trading 20.5% Higher This Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $63,721.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zero has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.00270564 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00085956 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00033340 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000656 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,566,530 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

