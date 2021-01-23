Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Camping World reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWH. Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $131,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 49.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Camping World in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the third quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Camping World by 179.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWH traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.95. 1,498,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,750. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous None dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.38%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

