Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will announce $2.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.11 billion and the highest is $2.17 billion. Yum China posted sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year sales of $8.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.12 billion to $8.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $10.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,905,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $61.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,109.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,789,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,063 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Yum China by 17.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,772,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,386,000 after buying an additional 1,611,478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 75.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,233,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,218,000 after buying an additional 1,389,892 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Yum China by 60.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,337,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,004,000 after buying an additional 1,253,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 112.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 980,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,330,000 after buying an additional 519,699 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

