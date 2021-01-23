Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading Down 9.1% Over Last Week

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $601,932.12 and $131,478.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000803 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00056453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00126868 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00077080 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00278681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00070771 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040220 BTC.

Meter Governance Token Profile

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

Meter Governance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

