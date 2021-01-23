GoByte (GBX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $161,641.63

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $161,641.63 and $4,855.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000040 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001003 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,198,719 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

