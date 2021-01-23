CryptoAds Marketplace Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $111,587.00 (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 340.7% higher against the US dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market capitalization of $153,044.13 and approximately $111,587.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can now be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoAds Marketplace alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00056453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00126868 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00077080 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00278681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00070771 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040220 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Coin Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoAds Marketplace Coin Trading

CryptoAds Marketplace can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CRADUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CryptoAds Marketplace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoAds Marketplace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.