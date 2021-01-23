Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.16. Acushnet posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.04 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.81.

NYSE GOLF traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $41.06. The company had a trading volume of 187,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average is $36.87. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 24,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 20,299 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acushnet (GOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.