Analysts Anticipate Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $526.82 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) will post sales of $526.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $527.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $526.00 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment posted sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.25. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The company had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.78 million.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Macquarie cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.87.

NASDAQ MLCO traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.36. 3,315,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,310. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $22.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83, a PEG ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 23,278 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4,317.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 949,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,739,000 after buying an additional 928,137 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 39,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 58,256 shares during the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

