Analysts Expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.46. Reliant Bancorp posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Reliant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other news, insider Kim York acquired 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $49,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 4,495 shares of company stock valued at $82,223 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBNC. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 55.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 20.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBNC traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $20.26. 34,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,445. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.64. The company has a market cap of $330.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.01. Reliant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

