YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.72 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,579 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49. The company has a market cap of $232.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.