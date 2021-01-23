Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Earns Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.49. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.