Brokerages Set Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Target Price at $49.62

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.54.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Farfetch from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Farfetch from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

FTCH stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.00. 3,518,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,290,939. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 3.53. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $65.54.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.39 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Farfetch by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 1.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 336,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Farfetch during the third quarter worth $171,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

