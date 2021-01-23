Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Central Pacific Financial posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.31 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of CPF traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 195,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,119. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $29.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a market cap of $572.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,093,000 after buying an additional 43,625 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after buying an additional 167,379 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 197,408 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 311,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

