Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

MAXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Maxar Technologies from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,825,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,343,000 after purchasing an additional 404,179 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,183,000 after purchasing an additional 72,061 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,146,000 after purchasing an additional 187,686 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 216,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,616,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAXR traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,676,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,320. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

