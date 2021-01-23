Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) will report ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Blue Apron’s earnings. Blue Apron posted earnings of ($1.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Blue Apron will report full-year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.39) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blue Apron.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 91.24% and a negative net margin of 12.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APRN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Blue Apron news, General Counsel Meredith L. Deutsch sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $39,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,830,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,305,912.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,260 shares of company stock valued at $124,272 over the last ninety days. 24.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APRN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 2,444.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 579,119 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,021,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APRN traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,162. The firm has a market cap of $100.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Blue Apron has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

