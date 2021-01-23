Analysts Set Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Target Price at $22.44

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAR. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Saratoga Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 117,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $27.94.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 54.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.86%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

