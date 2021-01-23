Function X Price Hits $0.0707 on Top Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0707 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $16.23 million and approximately $89,584.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Function X has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,613,229 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

