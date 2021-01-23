Function X Price Hits $0.0707 on Top Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0707 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $16.23 million and approximately $89,584.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Function X has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,290.23 or 0.99788726 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00026461 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002459 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018644 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003119 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000232 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- ECC (ECC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000313 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
Function X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.