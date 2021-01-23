DecentBet (DBET) Price Hits $0.0007

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a market cap of $131,308.19 and approximately $534.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00077192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $209.64 or 0.00647862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00046493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.17 or 0.04342505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015192 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017718 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

