Contrasting Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) and Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) and Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Fangdd Network Group alerts:

This table compares Fangdd Network Group and Cushman & Wakefield’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fangdd Network Group $511.05 million 1.45 -$73.31 million ($4.14) -2.14 Cushman & Wakefield $8.75 billion 0.38 $200,000.00 N/A N/A

Cushman & Wakefield has higher revenue and earnings than Fangdd Network Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Fangdd Network Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fangdd Network Group and Cushman & Wakefield, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fangdd Network Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cushman & Wakefield 0 1 5 0 2.83

Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus price target of $15.85, suggesting a potential upside of 4.28%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cushman & Wakefield is more favorable than Fangdd Network Group.

Risk & Volatility

Fangdd Network Group has a beta of -0.81, meaning that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cushman & Wakefield has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fangdd Network Group and Cushman & Wakefield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fangdd Network Group -28.34% -51.39% -18.69% Cushman & Wakefield -2.32% -17.04% -2.72%

Summary

Cushman & Wakefield beats Fangdd Network Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric data-driven transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products. As of December 31, 2019, its marketplace had approximately 1,254,580 real estate agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, such as investment sales and equity, and debt and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. Cushman & Wakefield has a strategic partnership with Vanke Service. It serves real estate owners and occupiers. Cushman & Wakefield plc was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Fangdd Network Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fangdd Network Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.