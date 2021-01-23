Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.52

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.A) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and traded as high as $15.50. Dorel Industries shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.63, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$500.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62.

About Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

