Banco Santander, S.A. (BNC.L) (LON:BNC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $242.32

Banco Santander, S.A. (BNC.L) (LON:BNC) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.32 and traded as low as $233.95. Banco Santander, S.A. (BNC.L) shares last traded at $234.30, with a volume of 1,419,224 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £40.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 242.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 191.97.

About Banco Santander, S.A. (BNC.L) (LON:BNC)

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

