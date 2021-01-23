Capital CS Group LLC Invests $293,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

NEE opened at $84.21 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

