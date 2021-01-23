Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Highland Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,772 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.4% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $21,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,232,150,000 after acquiring an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,286,694 shares of company stock worth $350,347,998 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $274.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.23. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

