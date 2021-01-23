Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.25 to $57.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDPYF remained flat at $$40.56 during trading on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

