Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Mercury Systems posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

MRCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of MRCY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.44. 272,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,815. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average is $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $161,823.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,123,588.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,448 shares of company stock worth $972,541. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Mercury Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

