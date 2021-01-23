LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives $69.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

In other news, insider James F. Arra sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,511,426.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $9,888,056.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,785,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,131 shares of company stock worth $13,456,675. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LiveRamp by 1,487.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,641,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475,097 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,445 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,627,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,458,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,159,000 after acquiring an additional 266,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAMP traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $83.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,479. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.80. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 1.28.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $104.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

