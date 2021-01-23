CargoX Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,917.00 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, CargoX has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. CargoX has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $5,917.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CargoX token can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CargoX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00077726 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.83 or 0.00654875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00046843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.61 or 0.04353606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017815 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,329,130 tokens. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

Buying and Selling CargoX

CargoX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CXOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CargoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CargoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.