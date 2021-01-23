PolySwarm (NCT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6,146.00

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and $6,146.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolySwarm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00077726 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.83 or 0.00654875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00046843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.61 or 0.04353606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017815 BTC.

PolySwarm Token Profile

PolySwarm (NCT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

