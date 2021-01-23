Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.86 or 0.00008869 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $41.09 million and approximately $236,362.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,194.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,250.04 or 0.03882810 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.48 or 0.00433247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.12 or 0.01336021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.44 or 0.00538739 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.35 or 0.00429740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.00271519 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00023379 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,389,411 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.