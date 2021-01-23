Analysts Expect EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCORE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. EMCORE posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EMCORE will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EMCORE.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.50 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%.

EMKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 71.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in EMCORE in the third quarter worth about $259,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 37.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EMCORE in the fourth quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,784,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 165,829 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMKR stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.77. 211,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,713. EMCORE has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $5.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EMCORE (EMKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.