iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.90

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.90 and traded as high as $31.00. iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN shares last traded at $30.96, with a volume of 505 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90.

About iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties located in Peru. The Company’s development projects include Corani Silver-Lead-Zinc Project and Santa Ana Silver Project. Its exploration projects include Maria Jose Prospect, La Yegua Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Prospect and Sumi Gold Prospect.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.