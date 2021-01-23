Triton Emission Solutions (OTCMKTS:DSOX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Triton Emission Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSOX)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Triton Emission Solutions shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 31,500 shares changing hands.

Triton Emission Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSOX)

Triton Emission Solutions Inc develops and markets emission abatement technologies for the marine industry worldwide. It offers bio scrubber technology, a system designed to reduce the maintenance cost and premature failure of gas turbine engines by removing alkali metals; and DSOX-20, a pre-combustion fuel purification system that is designed to remove alkali metals, such as sulfur and sodium from heavy marine fuel.

