XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.04

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and traded as high as $3.57. XTL Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 21,781 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XTL Biopharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.92% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome.

