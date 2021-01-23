First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Community in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ FCCO traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.30. 26,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,794. First Community has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 382.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 154,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Community by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in First Community by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 72,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

