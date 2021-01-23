Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $299.12 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,656,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722,415 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.4% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.14% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $299,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,053,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,271,000 after purchasing an additional 538,791 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,982 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,347,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,905,000 after purchasing an additional 653,675 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,015,000 after purchasing an additional 41,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,491,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,182,000 after purchasing an additional 308,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $80.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $89.66. The company has a market cap of $204.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

