Investors Research Corp Lowers Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Investors Research Corp lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

WFC stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.22, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

