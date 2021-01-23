Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.02%.

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.32.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.