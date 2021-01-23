Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of America's shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth-quarter 2020 results reflect solid capital markets performance, lower credit costs and adverse impact of lower rates and dismal consumer banking performance. Opening of new branches, improvement in digital offerings and efforts to manage costs are likely to aid profitability. Also, a strong balance sheet and liquidity position are expected to continue aiding its financials. However, near-zero interest rates and no near-term chance of any change in the same are expected to keep hurting the bank’s margins and interest income. Coronavirus-induced concerns are likely to further hamper business activities and thus, loan growth is expected to be muted in the near term.”

BAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.76.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.63. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $272.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

